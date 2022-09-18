Manoj Bajpayee is regarded as one of the successful actors in the Indian film industry. He is the recipient of three National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards, and two Asia Pacific Screen Awards. The actor was first noticed for his performance in Ram Gopal Varma’s 1998 crime drama Satya.

He shot to fame for his portrayal of the gangster Bhiku Mhatre in the film and bagged a lot of awards as well. Manoj then went on to act in several films like Rajneeti, Gangs of Wasseypur, Special 26, and many films. His recent web series The Family Man, streaming on Amazon Prime, has also become a hit among the audience.

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the well-paid actors in the industry and has amassed huge wealth. Not surprisingly, he also owns quite a few sets of swanky wheels. Let’s take a look at it.

Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC

The Family Man actor bought the luxury car in August 2021 and reportedly the price for the car is Rs. 1.27 Crore. The Bajpayee’s car is powered by a 3.0-liter 6-cylinder In-lineTurbo Engine which generates 435bhp and 520nm of torque. It has a fuel efficiency of 9 kmpl and can reach a top speed of 250 kmph. It can reach 0-100 km in 5.4 sec as well. Apart from this, the car has several cool features like speech recognition, touch control buttons, a 360-degree camera for parking, and more.

Land Cruiser Prado

Land Cruiser Prado, which costs around Rs. 1 Crore, is a great addition to Manoj Bajpayee’s car collection. The luxury SUV is powered by a 2982 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline which generates 171 bhp and 410 Nm of torque. Having a fuel efficiency of 11.13 kmpl, it can reach the top speed of 180 kmph and can reach 0-100 km in 12 sec, reports Auto Bizz.

BMW 5 Series

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor is a proud owner of the German luxury car that costs around Rs. 55 Lakhs. It offers fuel efficiency of 11.86 kmpl and can reach the top speed of 250 kmph. In just 4.4 seconds, the car can reach 0-100 km. The German coupe is powered by a 1995 cc Twin Turbo 6 Cylinder Petrol Engine which generates 382.19bhp and 500 nm of torque.

Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Scorpio

As per MensXp report, Manoj Bajpayee owns Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Scorpio which is worth around Rs 35 lakh and Rs 15 lakh respectively.

