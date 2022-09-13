Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon is one of the iconic films of Bollywood. The film, which is helmed by Sooraj Barjataya, was released in 2003. Despite the stellar cast, the film received a below-average response at the box office. While AB’s performance was hailed by one and all, others couldn’t stop cringing at Bebo’s and HR’s characters in the film.

In 2020, the greek God of Bollywood opened up about his performance and added that he had failed terribly in playing that character in the film.

Hrithik Roshan once sat for an interview with Anupama Chopra’s Film Companion where he spoke in detail about his performance in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. The actor revealed that it didn’t come naturally to him.

When a person from the audience asked, “From an acting perspective, were you even asked to play a character which you found difficult maybe someone is asking you to play naughty and you’ve to dig in to find a method? Did you have a method for that?” Hrithik Roshan quickly replied to him saying, “Yeah, and I failed terribly. There was a film that I did called Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.” Soon after he revealed the name, the audience broke into laughter.

Hrithik Roshan further adds, “I think I was not mature enough to understand that side of me. I generally don’t gravitate towards characters that are that far away in essence. A very happy, very uppity… (The actor mimicked his character from the film), it doesn’t come very naturally to me. At that point of the time, I wasn’t aware of the fact that there are some things that are not natural to your scale.”

“Even if you try really hard, which I did, you still fail. I tried. I gave it my best shot. Have you seen the film?” he concludes saying.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film is an official remake of a South film with the same name. It is slated to hit big screens globally on September 30, 2022.

