2024 witnessed some of the biggest films in the history of Indian cinema. Here, we are talking about the most expensive Indian films, and interestingly, two of the costliest films of the year are from Tollywood. The top spot is grabbed by Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. Not just this year, but it’s also one of the most costliest affairs of all time. It is followed by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. Apart from Tollywood, there are also films from Kollywood and Bollywood. Keep reading for a detailed report!

As mentioned above, Kalki 2898 AD has topped the list with its reported budget of 600 crores. The magnum opus had a high production value and was loaded with top-notch VFX work. The entire setup was grand, which was clearly seen on the big screen. Besides this, Tollywood has two more films on the list, Pushpa 2 and Devara.

Pushpa 2 was made on a budget of 500 crores. In addition to remuneration, the grand-scale production and post-production work added to the huge cost of this magnum opus. Devara was reportedly made on a budget of 300 crores. Again, the film had a grand setup and heavy post-production work.

Four films from Kollywood are on the list: The Greatest Of All Time, Kanguva, Vettaiyan, and Indian 2. The GOAT was reportedly made on a budget of 400 crores, with half of the cost going into Thalapathy Vijay’s remuneration. Backed by extensive VFX work and a grand setup, Suriya’s Kanguva carried a budget of 300-350 crores. Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan was made on a budget of 300 crores. Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 reportedly had a budget of 250 crores, which is not surprising considering Shankar’s making style.

From Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the most expensive film on the list, with a budget of 350 crores. It was made on a huge scale, with some really big action sequences. It is followed by Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again, with 340 crores. Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter is also on the list with a budget of 250 crores. The high production value and extensive VFX work added to the cost.

A look at the most expensive Indian films of 2024:

Kalki 2898 AD – 600 crores

Pushpa 2 – 500 crores

The Greatest Of All Time – 400 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 350 crores

Singham Again – 340 crores

Kanguva – 300-350 crores

Devara – 300 crores

Vettaiyan – 300 crores

Fighter – 250 crores

Indian 2 – 250 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Jawan Was The 8th Movie Where SRK Had A Double Role But The First Movie Which Achieved This

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News