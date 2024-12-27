The Siddharth starrer Tamil romantic comedy Miss You has closed the curtains to its theatrical run. The movie was released into the theatres on December 13, 2024, with a lot of expectations. However, it witnessed a dismal run at the box office.

Miss You Closing Box Office Collection

The Siddharth starrer earned 4.15 crore at the box office as it ends its theatrical run. While the film’s exact budget is not known, it is reportedly mounted at a budget of more than 10 crores. The film thus witnesses a wrap below 5 crores and has turned out to be a box office failure.

Since the 8th day of its release, Miss You’s day-wise collections had hit rock bottom. The numbers oscillated between 5 to 2 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. The movie failed to receive adequate positive word of mouth, which could have otherwise given the collections a boost. The movie also faced a stiff competition from the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2. If that was not enough, the movie furthermore locked horns with recent releases like UI, Viduthalai Part 2, Marco and Max.

According to a news report in StarByte, the Siddharth starrer is all set to be released today (December 27) on the OTT streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video. The movie will hopefully receive a better response in the digital sphere than what it received during its theatrical run. The film opened at 45 lakhs which marked a very dull opening. The collections pretty much remained stagnant after that.

About The Movie

Talking about the movie, Miss You has been helmed by N Rajasekar. Apart from Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath, it also stars Karunakaran, Bala Saravanan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, and Ponvannan in pivotal roles. At the same time, the music has been composed by Ghibran.

