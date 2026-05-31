Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial Raja Shivaji is a box office success. It is close to concluding one month in theatres. The historical action drama enjoyed a massive jump in the last 24 hours, but it has lost to Deool Band 2 in one arena. Scroll below for the day 30 report!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 30

According to estimates, Raja Shivaji garnered 52 lakh on day 30. It enjoyed an impressive 79% jump on the 5th Saturday. Abhishek Bachchan and Genelia Deshmukh co-starrer is facing strong competition from Deool Band 2, which is now dominating the ticket windows. But the momentum has been healthy.

The cumulative total in India comes to 103.96 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 122.67 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 57.7 crore

Week 2: 27 crore

Week 3: 13.15 crore

Week 4: 5.2 crore

Day 29: 29 lakh

Day 30: 52 lakh

Total: 103.96 crore

Raja Shivaji is far from Deool Band 2 Profits

The historical action drama is made on a reported budget of 75 crore. It has registered returns of 28.96 crore.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, Riteish Deshmukh’s film has raked in profits of 38.61%.

On the other hand, Pravin Tarde‘s Deool Band 2 is made on an investment of only 10 crore. In only 10 days, it has made profits of a whopping 283%.

Raja Shivaji will conclude its run as the second most profitable Marathi film of 2026, behind Deool Band 2.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 30 Summary

Budget: 75 crore

India net: 103.96 crore

ROI: 28.96 crore

ROI%: 38.61%

India gross: 122.67 crore

Overseas gross: 5 crore

Worldwide gross: 127.67 crore

Verdict: Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 16: Just 1.59 Crore Away From Enter Top 10 Highest-Grossing Tamil Films In History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News