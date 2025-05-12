Demon Slayer has already made waves with its upcoming Infinity Castle Arc, but now it’s also stirring up trouble, thanks to some rule-breaking fans. While Japan’s theaters are currently the only places playing the exclusive teaser for the next chapter in the saga, clips from the trailer have already found their way online, despite strict bans. This preview was meant to be a big-screen-only treat following the revived theatrical run of Mugen Train, but some viewers clearly couldn’t resist the urge to capture and upload it.

Creators Issue Warning

The footage being shared wasn’t supposed to leave the theater, yet here it is, leaking across social media platforms like TikTok, X, and YouTube. The anime’s official staff didn’t stay silent. They fired back with a sharp warning, stating, “We have confirmed that the exclusive trailer for the Mugen Castle Arc, which plays at the end of the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train revival, has been illegally recorded and uploaded online.” (via CBR)

According to Comic Book Resources, they also reminded everyone that recording inside a theater isn’t just frowned upon, it’s illegal under Japanese law. Those caught can face serious consequences, including up to a decade in prison or hefty fines stretching into the millions of yen. So the message is clear – just leave your phones in your pockets.

Infinity Castle Arc: What’s Coming and When

The upcoming installment of the anime franchise isn’t just another episode drop. The Infinity Castle Arc is among the most anticipated parts of the Demon Slayer storyline, and the creators intended its reveal to be a controlled, cinematic experience. Japan got first dibs starting May 9, while North American fans will have their turn when Mugen Train returns in crisp 4K on May 14, before the new arc begins its theatrical run in the West this September.

From its manga debut in Weekly Shonen Jump back in 2016 to becoming a global sensation, Demon Slayer has built a loyal following. It’s right up there with the titans of anime like One Piece and Dragon Ball, racking up over 150 million manga sales worldwide. The anime adaptation began in 2019 and hasn’t slowed down since, cranking out hit arcs from Entertainment District to Swordsmith Village and the recent Hashira Training Arc, which aired just last year.

July 18 marks the start of the Infinity Castle era in Japan.

