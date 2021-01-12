Vicky Kaushal has managed to make a huge mark for himself in the industry in the past half-decade. Starting with a critically acclaimed film like Masaan to bringing hurricane at the box office with URI: The Surgical, he has done it all. Now along with URI director Aditya Dhar, he is all set to treat his fans with yet another biggie titled The Immortal Ashwatthama.

While Vicky Kaushal has an interesting lineup ahead, The Immortal Ashwatthama is one of his biggest and most exciting projects. The upcoming sci-fi film will be based on a character of Mahabharat and looks really interesting.

The team made the announcement on social media along with two first look posters which created huge waves.

Overwhelmed and ecstatic !

On the 2nd anniversary of ‘URI-The Surgical Strike’ , the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama

Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @AdityaDharFilms @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @soniakanwar22 pic.twitter.com/tYOVQ4FG1P — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 11, 2021

Needless to say, the Vicky Kaushal film has now made its entry in our How’s The Hype section. So, it’s time to ask you to rate your excitement levels for the film. How much are you excited for the film, participate in the poll below to add to the cumulative pre-release hype of the film. Also, stick to this space for more ‘How’s The Hype?’ updates.

