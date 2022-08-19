Singer-actress Demi Lovato has undergone yet another evolution for their eighth studio album, ‘Holy Fvck’, which was released on Friday.

The Grammy-nominated artiste’s new record marks a stark shift in image and sound from their revelatory 2021 album “Dancing With the Devila The Art of Starting Over’, reports ‘Billboard’.

Led by the singles ‘Skin of My Teeth’, ‘Substance,’ and ’29,’ ‘Holy Fvck’ arrives approximately seven months after Demi first teased a ‘funeral’ for Demi Lovato’s pop music on Instagram.

While both a’Skin’ and ‘Substance’ failed to crack the Billboard Hot 100, the songs made waves on the Hot Rock and Alternative Songs Chart where they peaked at No. 13 and No. 37, respectively.

Released as a promotional single just two days before the album’s release, ’29’ quickly resonated with fans across the world with its careful articulation of grooming in relationships.

According to ‘Billboard’, ‘Holy Fvck’ features collaborations with Royal and the Serpent, YUNGBLUD, and Dead Sara, as well as writing and production credits from Warren ‘Oak’ Felder, Michael Pollack, and Demi Lovato herself.

Like the sound of the album’s singles, ‘Holy Fvck’ is a departure from the pop gloss of Demi Lovato’s ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ days.

During an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Demi explained: “One influence that really changed where I wanted to go directionally into music was Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Since You’ve Been Gone.’

It was a monster record. And I saw her transformation of her as an artist go from R&B soul pop to pop rock. And I was like, wait, that’s what I want to do.”

