Ben Affleck once said that his and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship affected his career negatively. Though the duo is happily married now, there was a tumultuous time in their romance back in the early 2000s, which led to their split. For the unversed, Bennifer rekindled their romance last year after being separated for almost 20 years.

They were the IT Couple of Hollywood met in 2002 and were engaged by the end of that year. After a year of PDA-filled romance and films where they worked together, the two called off their wedding in 2003. The reason behind it was the “excessive media attention.”

In 2004, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split up and reunited last year. But there was a time when the Justice League actor said that his relationship with JLo bombed his career. While speaking with Bill Simmons on Any Given Wednesday in 2016, Affleck said, “If you went by what people said … I wasn’t cool and I wasn’t talented, and I was, like, the lowest rung of cool and talented that you could possibly be in the public consciousness at that time.”

“I had broken up with Jennifer Lopez, and I had, like, three or four movies in a row that had bombed,” Ben Affleck added. After that time, a few of his movies, including the one with JLo, Gigli, didn’t do well at the box office. Post their breakup, the two went to live their separate lives. Jennifer and Ben both married different people and had kids.

But now, the two are back together and didn’t have much time to make their rekindled romance serious. After reuniting last year, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot, not once but twice this year.

