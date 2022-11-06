Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot on April 14, are all set to welcome their first child. The parents-to-be were reported to be arriving at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai, for their D-Day.

The couple has had a successful year.

Advertisement

With ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ sealing Alia Bhatt’s well-deserved reputation as a talented actress and ‘Brahmastra‘ reviving Ranbir’s flagging career graph.

Alia Bhatt also made news because of her Hollywood foray with the Gal Gadot-starrer ‘Heart of Stone’, set to be released in 2023,

Advertisement

The newborn child will truly be the crowning glory for an eventful year for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

In June, Alia Bhatt took the world by surprise by announcing her pregnancy with a picture featuring Ranbir on her Instagram handle. She has also launched a line of maternity wear named Edamama.

Must Read: Parineeti Chopra Doesn’t Regret Turning Down ‘Animal’ With Ranbir Kapoor For Imtiaz Ali’s Next: “You Make The Choice That Is Right For You”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram