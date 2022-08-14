Whoever started the paparazzi trend in Bollywood, we would like to thank them big time. Because not just celebrities, we also get to see their family and kids. And no conversation is ever complete without talking about the ‘Pataudi’ kids. Taimur at one point in time was the post papped celebrity kid and well, we did remember the ‘rate card’ conversation that Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan did on Koffee With Karan. And now, the throne is passed to little Tim’s younger brother Jeh. The cutie-patootie was snapped in the city yesterday with his nanny and his video is now getting reactions from netizens. Scroll below to see his video.

Jeh happens to be Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s youngest child and is so cute that you would want to play with him the entire day. He’s often papped below the building or on strolls with mum Kareena and the actress also shares his pictures on her Instagram.

During his latest spotting, Jeh can be seen walking with his nanny who also happens to be Taimur’s nanny from when he was an infant. The toddler was dressed in a blue t-shirt and grey-coloured shorts and looked cute beyond words can describe.

Jeh wore sandals to finish off his adorable look and kept looking at the paparazzi cameras in excitement.

Take a look at his video below:

Now, as soon as his video went viral, netizens started reacting to it. A user on Instagram commented, “That nanny was Taimurs care taker too..She has become old and week now😮” Another user commented, “I need one plate of jeh for lunch SO FLUFFY” A third user commented, “Ye kaise jaa raha h cuteness ki dukan 😍”

What are your thoughts on netizens showing their concern for Taimur’s nanny in the comments section? Tell us in the space below.

