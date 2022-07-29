Saif Ali Khan is one of the most celebrated actors of the film industry currently and his popularity has never been just because of his good looks. He has a tendency to choose roles that challenge him as an artist and this shows in his filmography as well. However, there was apparently a time when he got slapped by an action director named Tinu Verma for acting unprofessionally on the sets of his film, Kachche Dhaage.

For the unversed, Kachche Dhaage was an action drama film which hit the theatres in 1999. The movie was directed by Milan Luthria and featured actors like Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala and Namrata Shirodkar in key roles.

In a recent conversation with Mukesh Khanna on his YouTube channel, action director Tinu Verma opened up on how he ended up slapping Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Kachche Dhaage. He explained how they were shooting for a scene where around 7 cameras were involved as it was a shot on a moving train.

However, whenever Tinu Verma yelled ‘action’, Saif Ali Khan would start dancing and even after repeated attempts, they could not get the shot for the one reason that the actor was uncooperative. They had to scrap the shoot eventually when the action director asked Saif Ali Khan for the reason, the actor said that he simply felt like dancing upon listening to the tune of the train.

Tinu Verma was apparently pissed to a whole new level after hearing this and wacked him across his face in one swift motion, making him fall to the ground. “When you have respect for the technician, then I will come and shoot”, he told Said.

In the same conversation, Tinu Verma also explained how Saif Ali Khan, along with his then-wife Amrita Singh came back to him to apologize after the whole debacle. “He said sorry to me,” the action director revealed.

Further recalling what he said to Saif Ali Khan as a response, Tinu Verma said, “Saif, zindagi mein agar aage jaana hai, you must have respect for technicians jo actors ko present karte hain. Agar aapko unka respect nahin hai toh kaam mat karo unke saath. Chhod do picture. Nawab ke bete ho na, baap ka diya bahut kuch hai. Insult mat karo. Itne bade set pe maine aapko thappad maara aapko achcha laga? (Saif, if you want to move ahead in life then you must respect the technicians who present you on the big screen. If you can’t respect them, then leave the film. You are a Nawab, your father has left a lot of money for you. Don’t insult others. Now, I slapped you in front of everyone, did you like it?)”

