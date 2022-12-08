Advertisement

While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh absolutely love each other, Deepika’s competitive spirit was on full display at the song launch event of ‘Current Laga Re’ from ‘Cirkus.’ The track was launched with pomp in Mumbai on Thursday, December 8.

‘Cirkus’, which will see Ranveer in a dual role, is his second film with superstar director Rohit Shetty. The duo’s first collab was the 2018 superhit film ‘Simmba’ which had him playing a corrupt cop who goes through an emotional transformation. The film also starred Sonu Sood and Sara Ali Khan, along with Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in cameo roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Ranveer Singh said: “I feel so grateful to collaborate with ‘The Rohit Shetty’ again for this one,” Deepika Padukone interjected by saying: “But, I worked with him first” with an affirmative gesture.

To which Ranveer Singh had no response as he stood in admiration. He just said: “Now what can I say, baby?”

Deepika Padukone and Rohit Shetty worked together on the 2013 runaway success ‘Chennai Express’ which starred the King of Bollywood in the lead role. The film is considered a milestone in Hindi cinema in terms of box-office collections.

‘Current Laga Re’ which sees Ranveer at his electrifying best and Deepika sporting a Tamil avatar has been composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas.

Must Read: “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sukoon is A Masterpiece That Will Change The Take Of Ghazals In This Modern Era”: Shreya Ghoshal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News