Comedian Ketan Singh's Shocking Reaction After Karan Johar Called Him A 'Faceless Troll'! What Really Happened?

Karan Johar is speaking out about comedians mimicking him, and it has caused an uproar. After Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the director took to his Instagram to slam the comedian, who ‘mimics him in poor taste.’ Karan also called them faceless trolls, and now the comedian in question, Ketan Singh, is reacting to Johar’s bashing. Ketan apologized to Johar while also expressing that he has been a fan, but his motive was not to offend. Here’s what really happened!

So, this is what went down. Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to post a story bashing people and comedians who make fun of him in poor taste and how much it affected him. In his story, he said, “I was sitting and watching television with my mom… and saw a reality comedy show promo on a supposedly respectable channel… a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste… I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people, but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years, it speaks volumes about the times we live in… this doesn’t even anger me; it just makes me sad!”.

Understanding Karan’s disappointment. Comedian Ketan Singh, the target of this story even though he was not named in the post, revealed his regret. In an interview with Times Now, he said, “I would like to apologize to Karan (Johar) sir. First of all, whatever impersonation I do because I watch a lot of Karan Johar on the coffee show, I am a fan of his work. I have seen his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, 5 to 6 times. I am a huge fan of his work and his show. If my actions hurt him, I would like to apologize to him. My intention was not to hurt him. I just wanted to entertain the audience, but if I did something extra, I would like to say sorry to him.” Ketan also said that he had not even seen the full episode yet because the episode had not aired, and Karan Johar was probably reacting to the promo.

Ketan Singh elaborated on the drama, “I haven’t watched the episode. Sir has reacted to the promo. I haven’t seen the episode. After watching the episode, I would like to see the reactions of people and Karan, sir. I don’t want to offend, sir. Many artists don’t mimic Karan, sir. I used to do it a couple of years ago on The Kapil Sharma Show. I did it for the first time on Madness Machayenge. Apart from my apology, I am not thinking of anything else.”

Fame is a double-edged sword, and we understand Karan Johar’s frustration, especially being someone who has been a part of the industry for such a long time and has been so instrumental. But we also understand that Ketan was trying to do the job. Many other comedians have Ketan’s support, while TV’s Crzaina Ekta Kapoor applauded Johar for speaking his mind.

Karan Johar has not yet responded to Ketan’s apology, but maybe he is just trying to take a personal approach.

