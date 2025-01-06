Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani re-release is currently the talk of the town. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s film is enjoying good footfalls in theatres. It continued its streak of success with another big jump on Sunday. Scroll below for the opening weekend total at the box office.

Despite competition from ongoing releases like Pushpa 2 and Baby John, YJHD made a promising start at the box office, with 1.15 crores coming in. The romantic comedy enjoys a massive fan base, and the collections jumped by 95% on the second day as the word-of-mouth around the re-release spread nationwide.

On day 3, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release earned 2.85 crores. It witnessed another jump of 26%. Take a look at the revised day-wise breakdown at the box office below:

Day 1: 1.15 crores

Day 2: 2.25 crores

Day 3: 2.85 crores

Total: 6.25 crores

It is now to be seen how the romantic-comedy fairs during the regular working days.

OG Box Office Collection

During its original run, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had minted a whopping 62.11 crores in its opening weekend. It enjoyed massive pre-release hype, especially due to its quirky songs. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer had made lifetime box office collections of 190.03 crores. It was declared a super-duper hit back during its release in 2013.

Overall Earnings

Combining the original and re-release earnings, the overall box office collections of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani come to 196.28 crores. With only 3.72 crores more in the kitty, it will become another successful affair for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to have entered the 200 crore club.

Highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2013

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was the fourth-highest Bollywood grosser of 2013. With its entry into the 200 crore club, it will also become the fourth Hindi film of the year to have crossed the 200 crore milestone.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2013:

Dhoom 3: 280.25 crores Krrish 3: 240.5 crores Chennai Express: 226.7 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 196.53 crores (including re-release) Ramleela: 110 crores

