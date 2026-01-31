Mohanlal has two upcoming films, temporarily titled L365 and L366. In both of them, he will play the role of a police officer. Mohanlal himself has confirmed this through the first look posters published on his social media pages.

L365 is set to be directed by Austin Dan Thomas, marking his directorial debut. L366, on the other hand, will be a Tharun Moorthy film. The actor-director duo’s previous collaboration, Thudarum, was a massive success.

There is also another interesting factor worth noting here. Mohanlal appears without a beard in L366, something that has not happened in a long time. TS Lovelajan is the character Mohanlal is set to portray.

Things take a dark turn when a serial killer emerges, murdering victims in alphabetical order and taunting the IG by sending letters before each crime. When the film was released, its songs became quite popular. While the movie has a few flaws, including heavy reliance on coincidences and some logical inconsistencies, it remains an enjoyable watch overall.

2. Mukham (1990)

Directed by : Mohan

: Mohan IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Streaming On: YouTube & Jio Hotstar

Mukham is much more than just an investigation thriller. It is a social commentary on morality. A serial killer is targeting women, typically the wives of high society, highly influential, and politically connected men. Some of these women are involved in extramarital affairs, while in other cases, their life partners are unfaithful.

ACP Hariprasad, played by Mohanlal, is tasked with identifying the killer. At the same time, he begins to suspect his own wife of being unfaithful to him. The film raises unsettling questions about our social constructs and the unspoken agreements of the modern moral order.

3. Olympian Anthony Adam (1999)

Directed by : Bhadran

: Bhadran IMDb Rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Streaming On: YouTube

An investigation thriller set in a school, where Mohanlal goes undercover to uncover the identity of a child believed to be the offspring of a terrorist, hoping to use the child as a lead to track down the criminal. Meena plays the female lead, a teacher with serious anger management issues, who frequently mistreats students.

The film blends multiple genres, combining comedy, action, investigation, and even touches of science fiction. Jagathy Sreekumar’s character Vattoli Porinchu stands out, with his comedy scenes becoming iconic over time, largely due to frequent television reruns.

