Well, well, well, hold on to your multiversal hats because Arnold Schwarzenegger just threw his hat in the MCU ring. The action icon dropped the bombshell in a Men’s Health interview, casually saying, “If the role is right!” We don’t know what “right” means for Arnie, but we do know this: the possibilities are endless.

Let’s be honest: can you imagine the Terminator stepping into the MCU? A hero? A villain? Heck, maybe a multiversal variant of someone we already know (I saw an Iron Man visor and a chiseled Arnie face under it, and yes, my mind is blown). With his action-packed resume, Schwarzenegger would be a slam dunk in either role. Not to mention, he’s got comedic timing that’ll leave you laughing while dodging bullets.

Schwarzenegger isn’t just thinking of any old role. He’s got serious ties to the MCU world already. His son-in-law? None other than the legendary Star-Lord himself, Chris Pratt. Imagine a scene where these two share the screen—can you say crossover gold?

And it’s not like Arnold’s been twiddling his thumbs waiting for a call. He’s been keeping busy with some severe Netflix heat. His first-ever TV show, FUBAR, dropped like a bomb, and it’s a total blast. The series sees Arnie and his on-screen daughter, played by Monica Barbaro, discovering they’re both secretly CIA operatives. The rest of the cast, including Jay Baruchel and The Last of Us’s Gabriel Luna, are along for the ride. So yeah, Arnie’s still got the chops to keep you on the edge of your seat.

But here’s where stuff gets interesting. Sylvester Stallone, Arnold’s former rival (who we all know he’s BFFs with now), just dove into the MCU pool with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. If Sly can get in on the action, why can’t Arnie? And don’t forget Stallone’s King Shark role in The Suicide Squad—it’s like Marvel just casually lets its action legends in for the fun. If that’s the play, Arnie’s probably got his “I’ll be back” line ready for an MCU debut.

And it’s not just Marvel that’s caught Arnie’s eye. He’s been eyeing some Taylor Sheridan-led projects, too. After watching Stallone thrive in Tulsa King, Schwarzenegger’s ready for something fresh, and who wouldn’t want to see the Governator show up in a high-stakes drama?

Look, with the MCU growing like a cosmic octopus, the timing’s just too good. Who wouldn’t want to see Arnold flexing his muscles (literally and figuratively) in this multiverse madness? We’re all in, whether he’s throwing down with heroes or cracking one-liners as the villain. The man is built for significant roles, and the MCU could be his next big playground.

So, Kevin Feige, the ball’s in your court. Because if Arnold’s “role is right,” we’re ready for the ultimate crossover event—no superhero landing required.

