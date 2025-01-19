Nicole Kidman is showcasing her star power at the box office as her film Babygirl becomes one of the highest-grossing films of A24. The R-rated movie was released in the theatres along with Nosferatu and A Complete Unknown on Christmas Day in 2024. It has also been in the news for its erotic theme. Scroll below for the deets.

The erotic thriller was directed by Halina Reijn, featuring Kidman in the lead role as the hot-shot CEO who puts her career and family on the line as she begins an affair with her intern. The movie’s estimated budget is a decent $20 million, and the movie has successfully recovered it; however, to break even, it needs to collect around $50 million and more to earn profits. It will not be surprising if it manages to achieve that feat, as the small-budget movies performed really well last year.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, A24’s Babygirl, starring Nicole Kidman, earned a solid $602K on the 4th Friday despite losing 427 theatres and facing multiple PG movies. The R-rated Babygirl experienced a drop of only -29.8 % from last Friday despite losing multiple theatres and playing across just 1,460 theatres in the United States.

The film has hit a $23.9 million cume in the United States after its winning gross on fourth Friday. it is eyeing a $2 million to $3 million 4th three day weekend. Therefore, it will cross its first significant milestone of $25 million at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, at the international box office, the erotic thriller collected around $5.3 million, taking the global cume to $29.28 million.

Now, according to The Numbers via Screen Rant, Babygirl has surpassed A24’s 2017 movie, The Disaster Artist, to become the 19th highest-grossing film by A24. The Disaster Artist collected an estimated $28.72 million in its global run. In addition, the movie has not only recovered its $20 million production budget but 46.4% more than that. Nicole Kidman’s film is right behind the 2023 film Priscilla’s $30.9 million collection.

A24’s Babygirl features Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde, and Antonio Banderas in key roles. It was released in the US on December 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

