Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sathyaraj in key roles, has come out of the Eid benefit, and today, it was a true litmus test. As expected, the film has witnessed a massive drop today, creating an alarming situation. Amid this, the magnum opus has entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, thus crossing the least-expected milestone on day 5. Keep reading to know what early trends suggest!

On Thursday, the Bollywood action drama started with a dismal occupancy of 5% in morning shows. In the afternoon, there wasn’t much of a growth as the occupancy stayed at 8%. In the evening shows, there was minimal growth, with just 9% occupancy. While reports of night shows are yet to come, it is learned that there isn’t any significant improvement.

The average occupancy throughout the nation was not at all good but since there are plenty of shows, Sikandar is heading for 5.60-6.10 crores on day 5, as per early trends flowing in. If compared with day 4’s 11.74 crores, it’s a massive drop of 52.29-48.04%, which is alarming sign.

In the meantime, Sikandar has entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office with its current total standing at 103.78-104.28 crore net. With this, it has become Salman Khan’s 18th film to enter the coveted club. In the post-COVID era, it’s his third film to score a century after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3.

For Bollywood, Sikandar is the third film to enter the 100 crore club in 2025 after Sky Force and Chhaava. This feat is nothing to celebrate as it was the least expected from the magnum opus. The real task will be hitting the 200 crore milestone. During the second weekend, a good jump might come, but it won’t be enough to achieve a bigger target.

