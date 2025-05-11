Aamir Khan is known for making bold choices, both on and off-screen. After a brief break following Laal Singh Chaddha, the superstar is gearing up for a major comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par. But in a surprising twist, Aamir may not be skipping the theatrical release, but he’s likely skipping OTT platforms. Yes, you heard that right. The actor seems to be rewriting the film release rulebook altogether.

Aamir Khan’s Pay-Per-View Plan Might Disrupt Bollywood’s Release Model

According to a Hollywood Reporter update, Aamir is exploring a pay-per-view model for Sitaare Zameen Par after its theatrical release. That means instead of a typical OTT drop on platforms like Netflix or Amazon, Khan reportedly wants to release the movie on YouTube as a paid viewing experience.

A source close to the development said, “Aamir doesn’t want to release his films directly on streaming after their theatrical run, as it discourages viewers from watching movies on the big screen. It is also a reason why there is no streaming logo on the poster of Sitaare Zameen Par.”

The movie, helmed by R.S. Prasanna (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan), is currently slated for a theatrical release. But Aamir appears to be cautious about the current trend where non-massy, content-oriented films fail in theaters because of rapid OTT drops. Insiders say this is one reason why no streaming platform logo appears on the film’s posters.

Interestingly, Sitaare Zameen Par is officially slated for a June 20, 2025, theatrical release. However, if Aamir’s evolving strategy materializes, the film may also be made available via pay-per-view post its theatrical run.

Trailer Delayed Due to National Tensions

The trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par was supposed to be launched on May 8, but has also been delayed. As per a Mid-Day report, the makers decided to postpone it due to rising tensions at the border. The source stated, “Considering the developments at the borders and the nationwide alert, Aamir decided to postpone the release of Sitaare Zameen Par’s trailer. His thoughts are with the bravehearts of our Armed Forces. He feels it is important to respond with unity and restraint during this time.”

Directed by R.S. Prasanna (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan), the film is said to be a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. It stars Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary and is based on the Spanish sports comedy Campeones.

