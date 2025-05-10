Aamir Khan’s next film Sitaare Zameen Par, which is reportedly based on the Spanish movie Campeones, is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 20th, 2025. But will the makers postpone the movie to a later date amid the ongoing situation, or could they opt for a direct-to-OTT release? Here is what we think might happen.

Is Sitaare Zameen Par’s Release Delay Imminent?

After the makers unveiled the film’s first poster a few days back, film enthusiasts anticipated that the Sitaare Zameen Par trailer would be released on May 8th. But that didn’t happen. According to a report by India Today, Aamir Khan has reportedly decided to push the trailer release of his upcoming film because of the India-Pakistan tensions. The question is: Will Aamir Khan and his team stick to the original release date of June 20th, or will they postpone the film considering the sensitive cross-border situation?

Until now, there has been no official communication from the stakeholders of Sitaare Zameen Par about whether the film is delayed or not. The filmmakers may closely monitor the situation and will likely decide on the release date based on further developments. So, we should wait for an official announcement, which should happen soon.

Can Sitaare Zameen Par Take The Direct-To-OTT Route?

Recently, the makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf announced that the film will directly arrive on Amazon Prime Video on May 16th instead of being released in theatres on May 9th. Will Sitaare Zameen Par also follow the same release route? As far as the direct-to-OTT option is concerned, it looks highly improbable that Sitaare Zameen Par will directly release on an OTT platform. The makers might delay the film’s theatrical release, but they might not release it on OTT directly. However, with no official confirmation yet, it remains a wait-and-watch situation.

Sitaare Zameen Par Plot

The film ostensibly revolves around an eccentric basketball coach who must train a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Along the way, he is helped by the kids who are dealing with their own problems. It’s being described as the spiritual sequel to Aamir Khan’s critically acclaimed directorial debut Taare Zameen Par. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the eagerly anticipated sports drama also features Genelia Deshmukh and ten talented kids in pivotal roles.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Kapkapiii: Tusshar Kapoor & Shreyas Talpade Starrer Postpones Titli Song Launch In Dubai, Says “Nation Comes First”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News