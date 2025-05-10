The upcoming horror-comedy film, Kapkapiii, starring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, has pushed the launch of its new song, Titli, amid the ongoing situation involving India and Pakistan. The song was scheduled to be held in Dubai this week, but has now been postponed.

The makers of the film took to social media to announce their decision. They issued an official statement about the postponement and wrote, “We had planned to be in Dubai this week for the grand launch of Titli, the much-awaited song from our upcoming film Kapkapiii.”

“But sometimes, the reel must pause for the real. In times that call for national solidarity, it is our duty to stand firmly with our armed forces—not just in spirit, but through our actions,” the statement continued. “As a mark of respect, we are postponing our Dubai visit. The celebration can wait. The nation comes first,” they added.

Kapkapiii is a horror comedy centered around an Ouija board. It combines elements of fear and humor in a narrative that promises to captivate audiences. In addition to Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, the film stars Sonia Rathee, Abishek Kumar, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, and Dinkar Sharma.

The late filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan directed the movie. Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal produced the film under the banner of Bravo Entertainment. It is presented by Zee Studios. Kapkapiii will be released in cinemas on May 23, 2025.

