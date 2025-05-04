Phulera is gearing up for the Chunaav season in Panchayat season 4, and the teaser assures that another brilliant set of episodes will arrive on our screens. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Sunita Rajwar, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Ashok Pathak, Durgesh Kumar, and others, the web series is ready to tickle our bones with another rooted story from the pagdandi of a distant village in MP.

The teaser sets the premise right, introducing the voting season in the Phulera village, and while it is Pradhan Ji VS Bhushan, the fight spices up since it is Neena Gupta VS Sunita Rajwar, as the seat for the village is reserved for women!

Amidst all this cobweb of politics and people, it would be interesting to see where Sachiv Ji, Jitendra Kumar‘s career, would land professionally since he has been preparing for competitive exams. Meanwhile, even Rinki has been trying to match Sachiv Ji’s intellect, and the Panchayat season 4 teaser hints that their friendship might finally sail!

The teaser also makes me happy when I see glimpses of Vidhayak Ji along with Swanand Kirkire, making a comeback for a dhamakedaar election season. But my hopes are skyrocketing when I see ‘Bittu Ki Mummy’ (that is what we call Sunita Rajwar lovingly after she nailed the part in another TVF series, Gullak), put up a fight with Rinki Ki Mummy Neena Gupta!

Although I am taken aback a bit when I do not see Faisal Malik properly in this teaser, in fact, my anxiety pangs are at an all-time high since he roared and hinted in the last season, ‘Samay se pehle koi kahin nahi jaayega.’ So, I miss Prahlad Cha in this teaser not being properly teased, in fact, I don’t see Chandan Roy’s Abhishek as well.

Hopefully, all of my queries fall in the right place when the trailer of Panchayat season 4 arrives. Till then, enjoy this teaser.

