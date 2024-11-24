Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan is often seen schooling the contestants of the show in every Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actor, whose life has always been shrouded with controversies, also gives examples of his own life lessons which have made him a more mature human being today. In the latest episode of the show, Salman recalled being labeled arrogant after his sitting posture at the police station had gone viral back in 1998. This was when the actor was embroiled in a legal case for allegedly shooting a blackbuck during the shooting of his movie Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Salman Khan Recalls His Sitting Posture Inside The Police Station

For the unversed, the viral picture showed Salman Khan sitting with his one leg up just near the table in the police station. The superstar was schooling Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal wherein he said how one’s body posture while talking to someone plays a crucial role in making or breaking their image. The Dabangg actor said, “If you’ve watched my old clips, it might seem like, “Look at Salman Khan, how arrogantly he is sitting at a police station’. But mera koi involvement tha hi nahi toh main vaha par jaake daru kyu (Why should I be scared?)” However, he went on to add how he now looks back at his posture and is mighty embarrassed by the same.

Salman Khan Admits Being Embarrassed Of His Behavior

Salman Khan went on to add that now he realizes that he should have paid more respect to the police authorities. He went on to say, “When an official or senior person arrives, you stand up and respect their badge. Today, when I see those old clips, I don’t feel good about the incident myself. Woh bachpane mein kya harkat kar gaya main.”

The megastar said how some people still consider him to have an air of arrogance because of the way he walks. He went on to say, “I have a style of walking, a body language, which I cannot change now, but people think that’s arrogance. No, it’s not.” He furthermore advised Rajat Dalal to not boast of his outside connections to intimidate his fellow Bigg Boss 18 co-contestants. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in the film Sikandar which will be directed by AR Murugadoss.

