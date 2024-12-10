Azealia Banks and Matt Healy’s feud has taken a bitter turn. The former has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the English singer.

On Monday, the 33-year-old shared a copy of the letter dated Saturday and issued by Wallace J. Collins III in New York City on her X account.

Azealia demanded in the legal document that Healy immediately stop making any further defamatory statements about her.

A rat, bitch, physical threats. Now matt healy is getting sued and Charli xcx is still botched now fucking what? pic.twitter.com/gkiGAI44hj — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 4, 2024

Azealia Banks’ Cease-and-Desist Letter

Banks also demanded that Healy issue a public apology for his aggressive statements, which he had posted on X earlier this week and later deleted. She further requested through her lawyer that he pay her $ 1 million after he allegedly said he wanted to “f***ing slap her” following comments about him and his fiancee, Gabbriette Bechtel, amid their online feud.

The heated exchange even reportedly shocked and disappointed his ex, Taylor Swift.

“Your attacks against my client’s professional reputation, your overt racial epithets, and your most recent threats of physical violence against my client have been well-documented since you published them worldwide online,” Collins wrote.

Banks’ lawyer described Healy’s actions as wrongful, made in bad faith, and malicious, stating that they have caused significant harm to Banks and will continue to do so.

The letter continued, “Your removal of the damaging attack posts and your acknowledgment that your reaction was inappropriate does not undo the damage, but rather constitutes evidence of an admission of guilt by you.”

He also mentioned that, at Banks’ request, he had prepared a summons and complaint but typically finds it more beneficial for all the parties to resolve such issues amicably without court intervention.

The Tension Between Azealia Banks and Matt Healy

The war of words between Healy and Banks ignited when the former commented on Charli XCX’s appearance, writing under a video of the 32-year-old singer on X on December 3, “Charli used to be soooo pretty. Ugh”

Charli used to be soooo pretty. Ugh. Boaaa, I swear them weho gays be having the girls questioning themselves meanwhile they all scraping k off a cookie sheet, eating cold bossanova and sharing panties. Tuh. https://t.co/JeI5qSw33i — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 3, 2024

Healy responded from his now-deleted account, “Truman Black,” accusing Banks of targeting female artists online who are “culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people,” per The Independent.

“I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented, but everything about you is a failure,” Healy, whose bandmate George Daniel is engaged to Charli, continued. “Just rap bro.”

Banks responded, per the outlet, “I still don’t know any of your music, but make sure you keep all that s— behind your keyboard. This is hip-hop, and you are very easy to set up. A bad bag, a bad pill. It only costs $200 and an ounce of weed to do you.”

The musician later issued a public apology on Reddit and took his tweets down. “What a bad day, I let myself down,” Healy began in his post, adding in part, “I just feel dreadful about how I acted violent – I think Azealia and all flawed people all deep down have a heart, and I hate that I have contributed to her mental fragility. She’s a human.”

Posts from the the1975

community on Reddit

Meanwhile, Banks reiterated her original opinion of Charli, posting on X on December 4, “And I said what the f–k I said. Charli has horrible f—ing plastic surgery. Period.”

And I said what the fuck I said. Charli has horrible fucking plastic surgery. Period. Do something — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) December 4, 2024

