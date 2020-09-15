Chadwick Boseman Put To Rest In South Carolina Hometown, Reveals Death Certificate

Chadwick Boseman, a name which has etched in our mind for forever. A name which created history. Million hearts shattered after the news of the actor’s death and the news broke the internet. Even today, fans cannot get over the fact that the Black Panther actor is no more.

Well, here is another piece of sad news for all the Boseman fans. The superstar has been finally put to rest. Read on to know more about the update.

According to reports in Times Of India, Chadwick Boseman was buried in South Carolina. Six days after the actor died, he was put to rest near his South Carolina hometown. For the unversed, the actor passed away at his home in Los Angeles. His death certificate was recently obtained by the Associated Press.

The Black Panther star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina. This is about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, the Los Angeles County Certificate showed. Anderson held a public memorial for Boseman a day later.

The immediate cause was listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause of colon cancer. Chadwick Boseman’s family revealed that he had been diagnosed with this disease four years earlier.

Boseman had undergone surgery to remove colon cancer in 2016 after his diagnosis. As per records, in March of this year, he had laparoscopic surgery to remove cancer that had metastasized.

Very few, except for his family knew that Chadwick Boseman was battling colon cancer. The actor has played Black Panther in four Marvel movies and also starred in the Jackie Robinson biopic 42.

Rest In Peace Chadwick!

