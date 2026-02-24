For decades now, Shah Rukh Khan has been a prominent name on a pan Indian level, thanks to his work ethic and even disregarding health issues. In a recent interview with The Lallantop, veteran actor Govind Namdev revealed that when he was working with Shah Rukh Khan back in 2000 on the film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, he had first-hand experience of witnessing SRK’s dedication despite chronic back pain.

He worked up to 24 hours a day, which included performing, learning dialogues, gym workouts, and attending events. As per Namdev, it was an astonishing sight watching SRK’s energy and dedication. He also said, “There is only one person who works 24 hours and sleeps for only 3-4 hours,” about SRK.

He further spoke about SRK’s ability to conceal his pain and push through, saying, “He has serious back problems, issues with his backbone, and several other health concerns. But watching him, even we learned something. He never lets it show. Knowingly or unknowingly, we also studied that behaviour.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Film King Is One of 2026’s Most Anticipated Releases

Shah Rukh Khan starrer King is scheduled to hit the theatres this Christmas on December 24, 2026. The action-thriller is touted as one of SRK’s most big-profile projects in recent times. Siddharth Anand is directing the movie under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The budget for the movie is reportedly around 350 crores.

Over the years, SRK has not only witnessed a massive fandom from the Indian audience but also has been truly appreciated for his contribution to the cinema, even in overseas industries. One can only hope that whatever health issues the veteran actor has faced in the past or faces currently will vanish with time, leaving him completely healthy and in a state to further entertain the audience with his magical on-screen presence.

