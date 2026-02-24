Bhooth Bangla is one of the most anticipated films of 2026 as it marks the much-awaited reunion of Bollywood OGs Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, who are collaborating after a long gap of 14 years. The film has already generated massive excitement among fans.

Akshay Kumar Unveils New Motion Poster For Bhooth Bangla

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s past collaborations delivered some unforgettable comedy classics, and with Bhooth Bangla, fans are expecting the same nostalgic madness and signature humour to return to the big screen. Amplifying the excitement further, the makers unveiled the motion poster of the film starring Akshay Kumar.

The new Bhooth Bangla motion poster’s visual leans into an intense horror aesthetic, laced with full-on comedy! Akshay Kumar, back in his classic element, evokes nostalgia through his attire, rudraksha, signature laugh, and an eerie throne carved with demonic faces and horned details—signalling the film’s larger-than-life scale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Bhooth Bangla: Cast, Release Date & More

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla. Alongside Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar and the late Asraniji also feature in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla is set to hit the theatres on 10th April, 2026.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Jab Khuli Kitaab First Look: Pankaj Kapur & Dimple Kapadia Redefine Late-Life Romance In This ZEE5 Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News