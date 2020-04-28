Actor Rahul Bose will reveal his “secret lockdown wellness hacks” on Being Yoga, India’s first Virtual Wellness Festival.

At a time when the world is amidst a lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, personalities from different walks of life are coming together to conduct a virtual yoga wellness festival.

“I am really looking forward to sharing my secret lockdown wellness hacks with you. Do join Being Yoga on May 3 to raise funds for Covid-19,” said Rahul Bose. The wellness festival will be held on May 2 and 3.

Apart from actors like Rahul Bose, doctors to spiritual gurus and yoga practitioners, the festival will see the participation of names who will talk about the importance of wellness, philosophy and relevance in our lives during these challenging times.

Along with Rahul Bose actors like Ashish Vidyarthi, tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi and more will also be joining in and speaking about the importance of yoga.

“I’m used to a rigorous fitness and work routine and staying motivated during lockdown hasn’t been easy. Find out how I’ve been keeping fit and how I’ve made the lockdown into a very productive time,” said Mahesh.

