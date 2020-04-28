Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has rule the small screen for a decade now. But it is Dayaben aka Disha Vakani from the show who has received the most amount of love. While the actress has been missing from the show for over 2 years now after her marriage and baby, fans have been on the lookout for her return! Debina Bonnerjee, who is certainly a versatile actress and has on numerous occasions proven the fact true recently turned Dayaben on her social media handle.

Donning the typical Gujarati saree and makeup like Dayaben from TMKOC, Debina Bonnerjee has left us in awe with her TikTok video.

Debina Bonnerjee can be seen mouthing the line, “Aap aise kya dekh rahe ho? Bolo na. Mann mein mat rakho. Aap yehi kehna chahte ho na ki mein aaj kitni khoobsurat lag rahi hun.” Debina captioned the video as ‘Bolo Bolo’ and has left us in splits with her hilarious outing.

Check out the video here:

But what’s gotten our interest is, is the video a hint towards Tarak Mehta finally finding its new Dayaben or is this just Debina Bonnerjee giving us our daily dose of entertainment?

For the unversed, Debina Bonnerjee has been a part of several memorable shows like Ramayan alongside hubby and actor Gurmeet Chowdhary, Vish, Chidiya Ghar and most recently Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

While we think that Debina Bonnerjee might just be the justifiable replacement that the makers are keenly looking for Disha Vakani’s Dayaben, do let us know your thoughts on the same in our comments section below.

