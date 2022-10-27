Henry Cavill says Superman will be 'enormously joyful' when he returns
Henry Cavill says Superman will be ‘enormously joyful’ when he returns ( Photo Credit – Flickr )

Henry Cavill confirmed in a social media post that he is returning as Superman in a new Warner Bros-DC movie following his cameo at the end of ‘Black Adam’.

The actor wrote to his fans: “I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.”

Two days later, Henry Cavill spoke publicly for the first time about his Superman return during a live recording of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast at 92NY in New York City.

