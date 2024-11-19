Tom Hardy’s Marvel threequel has been pushed away from the #1 spot in the domestic box office list due to the release of Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans starrer Red One. However, Venom: The Last Dance still earned decent numbers this weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

The Red One, released in the theatres this Friday, resulted in a harsh drop in Venom 3’s collections. Tom’s threequel is currently the lowest-grossing film in the franchise. There is a drastic difference between the critics’ rating and the audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it a poor 41%, but the fans rated it 81%. It has also become the highest-grossing comic book movie in China post-COVID by surpassing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s total collection.

Venom: The Last Dance might have slowed down a little at the North American box office, but the collection is not so depressing. It raked in a decent $7.33 million this weekend from 3,421 locations in the United States. It was the movie’s fourth weekend, and Venom 3 managed to earn over a million dollars from Friday to Sunday.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Venom 3 collected $1.57 million on Friday and a solid $3.56 million on Saturday. The numbers dipped a little on Sunday again, as it collected $2.19 million. Tom Hardy’s film has reached a domestic cume of $127.57 million after its fourth weekend.

Meanwhile, Venom: The Last Dance has collected more than double its domestic gross at the international box office. The overseas cume of Venom 3 stands at $308.50 million, and adding that to the domestic gross, the worldwide cume has reached $436.07 million. It recently surpassed Bad Boys 4‘s global haul to become the 8th highest-grossing film of the year. The film now targets Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s global collections.

Venom: The Last Dance, part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and starring Tom Hardy in the titular role, was released in the theatres on October 25.

