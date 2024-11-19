After Halloween, the Thanksgiving spirit gripped the people of North America. People enjoy their time with their loved ones, and what could be better than enjoying good cinema? Films always get an extra boost during these occasions and score impressive numbers on their long 5-day debut weekends. Moana 2 is preparing to entertain the fans on the big screens. Today, we are here with the top 5 films with the biggest Thanksgiving weekend, and it includes Disney’s Frozen I & II – find out where they lie on the list.

Disney’s Moana 2 is also arriving at the theatres around Thanksgiving this year, and all eyes are already on it. Ahead of the release, the upcoming movie has already set a new record with its first-day advance ticket sales. According to reports, it has sold more tickets than any other 2024 animated movie, including Inside Out 2.

Disney’s Frozen I and II best capture the Thanksgiving spirit, as the 2nd film is at #1 with the biggest 5-day opening weekend. Things might change this year with Moana’s sequel. According to Deadline’s report, Moana 2 is expected to collect around $100 million on its long debut weekend. It will be released around Thanksgiving. It will collect $75 million to $82 million from Friday to Sunday.

Here are the top 5 movies that recorded the biggest opening weekends during the Thanksgiving –

Frozen II – $130.26 million Frozen – $93.59 million Ralph Breaks the Internet – $84.7 million Moana – $82.08 million Toy Story 2 – $80.10 million

Frozen II had the biggest opening for any movie over the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States and Canada. Meanwhile, Moana 2 will be released in the US on November 27. This week, ahead of the occasion, Gladiator II and Wicked Part 1 are also coming out in cinemas.

