Another year has passed, and we are sure fans are willing to find out whether their favorite actor was the highest-paid. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is back at the top position and has been the #1 consistently, and this is reportedly the fifth time. He has a massive fan base worldwide, which helps in the box office performance of his movies. His transition from WWE to films gave him a built-in fan loyalty. He dominantly works in action, comedy, family films, and voice acting, appealing to kids, adults, and international audiences. He even beat Brad Pitt and Will Smith to become 2024’s highest-paid actor.

His Red One was released last year. It was initially set to be released on Prime Video, but due to delays, it was released in cinemas. According to media reports, The Rock earns $20–$25 million per movie, plus additional revenue from box office bonuses and streaming deals. He also negotiates backend deals, getting cuts of the film’s profits.

Besides Dwayne Johnson, the list also includes Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. According to Forbes’ report, Reynolds is at #2, while Hugh is a few places below him. Ryan was reportedly the lead producer, co-writer, and star of MCU’s Deadpool & Wolverine, the second highest-grossing film of 2024. He also did John Krasinski’s IF and produced a new season of Welcome To Wrexham for Hulu. He earned around $85 million last year. Meanwhile, his pal Jackman made $50 million.

Hollywood star Brad Pitt had Wolfs only last year, so he is out of the top 5, but not too far. He proved his star power by occupying the 6th spot with his $32 million check. But there is only one woman in the top 10, and that is Nicole Kidman. Overall, there are three women on the list—Nicole, Mariska Hargitay, and Scarlett Johansson.

Check out the complete list below –

1. Dwayne Johnson – $88M

2. Ryan Reynolds – $85M

3. Kevin Hart – $81M

4. Jerry Seinfeld – $60M

5. Hugh Jackman – $50M

6. Brad Pitt – $32M

7. George Clooney – $31M

8. Nicole Kidman – $31M

9. Adam Sandler – $26M

10. Will Smith – $26M

11. Mariska Hargitay – $25M

12. Channing Tatum – $24M

13. Jason Statham – $24M

14. Mark Wahlberg – $23M

15. Matt Damon – $23M

16. John Cena – $23M

17. Denzel Washington – $23M

18. Jake Gyllenhaal – $22M

19. Scarlett Johansson – $21M

20. Joaquin Phoenix –

The list will undoubtedly change this year. Brad Pitt has the F1 movie Scarlett Johansson will be seen in Jurassic World Rebirth, and so on. However, Dwayne Johnson has The Smashing Machine scheduled to be released this year. Will he hold on to his #1 spot as the highest-paid actor? We will find out about that, but one thing is sure: his fans love him.

The Rock is not just an actor—he’s a global brand. He makes money from movies, business ventures, and social media. His combination of talent and smart deals makes him one of the highest-paid and most in-demand stars in Hollywood.

