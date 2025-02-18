It was a big night for Saturday Night Live and its cast members as the comedy sketch show celebrated its 50th year and honored the show’s legacy over the last three days. Many A-listers and OG cast members were present, making it a star-studded event. Many were missing from the list of attendees, but several big names filled the red carpet with their aura. They not only got recognition for their connection to SNL, but also people were quick to find out the inner love comedy among them.

Yes, that’s right. While many celebrity couples, including Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and others made an appearance, many ex-couples were also spotted at the event. We have listed below, so scroll ahead and find out more about the exes who were seen at the SNL’s 50th celebration.

Scarlett Johansson – Ryan Reynolds

It’s not a new report. Everyone in Hollywood knows, once upon a time, Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds were an ‘IT’ couple. They were married from 2008 to 2011. In an old interview with Vanity Fair, the Black Widow actress admitted that she had romanticized the idea of getting married in early life. Without mentioning Reynolds’ name, the actress said, “The first time I got married, I was 23 years old. I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way.”

Later, in 2020, Scarlett Johansson got married to Colin Jost, comedian and SNL cast member, and welcomed their son Cosmo. On the other hand, the Deadpool actor found love in Blake Lively after his separation from his first wife and got hitched to the Gossip Girl actress in 2012. Now, they are parents of four children.

At the SNL 50th anniversary event, both of them came with their respective partners.

Kim Kardashian – Pete Davidson

After divorcing Kanye West, there was a time when Kim Kardashian was reportedly dating Pete Davidson. They met when The Kardashian star hosted SNL in October 2021, and soon after that, they started going out with each other. As per many reports, they dated from November 21 to August 2022. Despite having a strong connection, their relationship didn’t last long.

Shortly after their breakup, an insider told PEOPLE that the split was a mutual decision. The close acquaintance explained the reason by saying, “They both travel all the time and it was hard.” However, years later, the ex-pair was spotted recently at the SNL event posing for the camera as both had a connection with the comedy sketch show.

Fred Armisen – Natasha Lyonne

Former SNL castmates and couple Fred Armisen and Natasha Lyonne were present at the 50th anniversary special event but with their respective partners. Armisen and Lyonne were first linked in 2014; many reports even suggested their romantic life. But in 2022, the American Pie actress addressed her split and talked about it to The Hollywood Reporter, “I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool.”

Armisen, on the other hand, opened up about his breakup while appearing on the Fail Better podcast and shared, “That ended well and we’re still friends. It made me feel like it was part of getting older that I could approach being in a relationship in a different way. I can look back at that relationship with a sort of peaceful happiness, and that’s how it was.”

At the SNL 50th event, Armisen was seen with her current wife, Riki Lindhome, whom he married in 2022. At the same time, the Russian Dolls actress appeared with her now-partner, producer Bryn Mooser.

Chris Rock – Lake Bell

Back in the summer of 2022, Chris Rock and Lake Bell sparked dating rumors, and they were both in attendance at the SNL event. When they were rumored to be a couple, one of the insiders told PEOPLE, “getting to know each other and seem to have fun.”

However, it was not what Rock said when he appeared in his Netflix 2023 special, ‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’. In that segment, the comedian shared, “I’m single. I’ve been single for a long time. I was married for a long time. I was dating somebody for a while. Now I’m single.”

Whether a couple or not, the SNL 50th celebration has seen major celebrities in attendance. The event took place at Studio 8H in New York City’s Rockefeller Center on Sunday, February 16, 2025. It was aired on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock.

Well, what are your thoughts about the exes meeting at the SNL 50th anniversary? Let us know.

