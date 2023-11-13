While wrestlers tend to cut back on wrestling matches and even retire early as they grow older, 73-year-old Ric Flair is doing the opposite. The Nature Boy was recently signed by – shortly after his surprise arrival on AEW Dynamite a couple of weeks back as a “gift” for Sting from Tony Khan, and this had opened up the possibility of fans seeing him in the ring again. However, Bill Apter believes if this happens, it may lead to the former world champion’s dream coming true and actually losing his life in the ring.

Before we get to this shocking claim, let’s get a little background information. Recently, Vince Russo claimed Flair had personally told him that he would love to die in the squared circle. While the WWE legend did tweet about this wish too, in an interview with Vogue earlier this month, he revealed he’s “dying to go one-on-one with MJF” and that such a match would “get a rating too.”

On to the latest: During a recent appearance on YouTube, pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter joined host Mac Davis and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long to talk about Ric Flair wanting to battle MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) in an AEW match. While on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s wrestling outlaws show, Apter agreed that Flair could hang with MJF in a promo battle and not a physical fight but added that if the two do wrestle, Flair’s dream of his final curtain call being in the squared ring may actually come to fruition.

Bill Apter said, “I think Ric Flair can go head-to-head in that way (promo match). But in terms of a match, Vince Russo had said that Ric Flair has said to him, to Vince Russo, that he wants to die in the ring. And if that’s the match with MJF, it may come true.”

In response, Teddy Long said he would not like seeing the Nature Boy go that way. He explained, “Well, I hope not. I hope that’s not the way he goes. I understand he said it, but like I said, I hope it doesn’t go like that because the person he’s going to be in the ring with, he’s going to have to live with that for the rest of his life.”

Would you like to see 73-year-old Ric Flair in the squared ring again? Also, what do you think of his wish to die while doing what he loves, wrestling?

