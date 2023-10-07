Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is one of the most Hollywood stars across the globe, and his career graph has been really impressive. The actor was previously a WWE star who changed his career to acting and also found equal success in this space. He is amongst the highest-paid actors and hence possesses some of the luxurious items today; we will be listing his precious watch collection ranging from Piguet Panerai to Tag Heuer and more.

The actor has been part of some of the popular Hollywood films like the Fast & Furious franchise, Jumanji, DC’s Black Adam, and more. He is both inept at comedy and at action space; the actor received a lot of love and appreciation for his work in showbiz. Tag along to check out The Rock’s watch collection!

According to a report by IFLWatches, Dwayne Johnson is pretty chic and luxurious when it comes to his treasured timepieces, from classics to sporty ones. Let’s have a look at them one by one.

Panerai Radiomir PAM00515

Dwayne Johnson sported this classic belted piece at the Grammy Awards 2023 with an 18K rose gold finish on a brown alligator skin strap and off-white shipping with a tang buckle with the same 18K rose gold finishing.

The classic piece costs around $15,000 to $17,000 and would go with all kinds of outfits!

Panerai Radiomir 1940 GMT 10 Days PAM624

As per the report, the Black Adam star donned this Panerai Radiomir 1940 GMT PAM624 comes with ten days power reserve, and like the previous one, this one too has an 18K Rose gold case. This watch, owned by The Rock, costs around $35,900. You can check out the picture of the suave watch here on Instagram shared on their account.

Panerai Luminor Marina PAM01312

This Panerai model comes with a black alligator strap and black dial with luminous Arabic numerals and hour markers, costing around $8,400.

Panerai Tuttonero Luminor 1950

Dwayne Johnson owns this black matte-finished watch made of black ceramic, and its amazing features enable the user of this classy watch the visibility in the dark as well. The Jumanji star’s matte finish timepiece comes in around $13,596.

Royal Oak Frosted Gold Chronograph 26331BC

This beautiful Piguet wristwatch comes in white gold with a frosted purple dial with a Grand Tapisserie pattern has rhodium-toned counters white gold on the hour makers and the Royal Oak hands with a luminescent coating.

This is a limited edition piece costing around $85,000, but some people even sell it at a price of $265,000.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph CBN2A10.BA0643

This Stainless steel band wristwatch has a pop of color in it as the dial comes in green color, and the price for this chic piece is around $6,050.

TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph CBL2111.BA0644

Another Tag Heur number in Dwayne Johnson’s collection comes with a shiny blue dial silver sub-dials and a stainless steel belt like the previous watch from this brand only. The cost of this wristwatch is around $7,050. Check out the picture shared on X here:

#TAGHEUER CARRERA Green Dial

Automatic Chronograph, 44 mm, Steel

TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Date

Dwayne Johnson reportedly wore this wristwatch for the 2023 Oscars. This one, too, has a stainless steel belt with an ombre black dial and costs around $2,850.

@TheRock arrived at the 95th Academy Awards wearing a TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Date in stainless steel.

Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro PAM01229

This $9,400 worth wristwatch comes with four luminous hour markers and looks really sporty; it goes well with casual outfits.

So, these are the luxurious timepieces owned by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson; if you are fond of luxurious watches and have the bank balance for them, then make sure to have these classy and bold pieces in your collections.

