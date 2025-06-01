Netflix has a raunchy show that has people talking and sweating. The series, Sex/Life, is bold and packed with scenes that push the limits of what usually makes it to a regular screen. Some call it addictive, while others compare it to adult films, but either way, it’s making an impact.

The Plot of Netflix’s Sex/Life

At the centre of the show is Billie Connelly, a suburban wife, and mother who begins to crave the life she left behind. Her journey pulls her into risky territory as she starts chasing old passions and reawakening desires she thought were buried for good.

The series shows across eight episodes that she’s torn between her family life and a tempting past that refuses to stay quiet.

Mixed Reactions: Not Everyone Was Impressed

Fans wasted no time devouring it. One viewer admitted to finishing the entire season in a single sitting. According to Unilad, he wrote on Imdb, “Sexy and addicting, the perfect guilty pleasure! I watched the whole series in 1 day. From the first episode, it started so strong, the chemistry between Billie and Brad is truly amazing; I loved the flashbacks and getting the background of why some relationships were doomed to be problematic from the beginning.”

Still, the series didn’t impress everyone. A viewer wrote on the platform, “Just Watch Porn Instead. Sexually frustrated wife decided to cheat on her husband. Hmmm, where have I seen this? Oh yes, in porn movies. And I’ve seen porn with better plot.”

Reviews on Rotten Tomatoes (Via Perthnow) reflect the same sentiment as well. A viewer penned, “One of the worst shows I have ever watched. This show not only depicted negligent parents who cared more about themselves then there children but it was just awful to watch.”

Another added, “Wow, the worst of the worst and somehow they still get season 2. The worst storyline, and the worst acting. I did watch it at all as I don’t want to lose brain cells. Just watched the review from Trixie and Katya. 0/10”

However, a third viewer came up with a different opinion, “The people who are giving this a 1-2 stars, y’all are bunch of prudes. If you’re not open to sex, complex relationship problems, and content with a lot of fantasies involving around cheating then this is NOT for you.

The show is split over two seasons with only 14 episodes and currently has a critic score of only 40% on Rotten Tomatoes.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Elizabeth Makes A Discovery, Lucky Faces A Hard Truth While Carly Confronts Jason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News