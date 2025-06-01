Netflix dropped Sirens on May 22, and ever since, viewers have been reeling from its head-spinning ending. The limited series takes viewers into a tangled web of family and manipulation, all set against the backdrop of a sleek coastal estate.

The Plot of Sirens

The story of Sirens revolves around Devon DeWitt, a working-class woman fresh out of prison. She heads to the estate hoping to reconnect with her sister Simone, who now works for the mysterious billionaire Michaela Kell. But what begins as a family reunion slowly unravels into a dark power play.

The show quickly picks up pace over Labor Day weekend as Devon tries to pull Simone away from Michaela’s grip. Viewers are then left for an unpredictable ride that shifts tones and keeps them guessing until the very last frame.

The cast includes heavyweights like Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, Glenn Howerton, and Bill Camp, alongside Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock, who play the central sisters.

Viewers Divided Over the Ending of Sirens

While Sirens has gained plenty of attention for its sharp writing and bold style, the final episode left many scratching their heads. The tone takes a sharp turn and steers away from earlier hints of mystery and instead lands in territory that some felt didn’t match the buildup.

Viewers on Reddit and other forums didn’t hold back. One wrote, “What the hell did I even watch? Is anyone else mind boggled like I am? The ending felt lazy and illogical. Such amazing casts, somewhat gripping to a certain extent but completely lost me in the end. Does anyone feel the same ?”

Another penned, “Yes! The first half of the show feels completely different. It started out with this mysterious and cult-like vibe from the Cliff House with Kiki at the center and heavy insinuated that there was a supernatural element going on with a potential murder mystery. But it didn’t go anywhere! It just ended up being some typical drama at the end.”

What Critics Say About Sirens on Netflix

Still, the series has found fans too. Some praised its pacing and the way each episode leaves you needing the next. One viewer praised on X, “So hooked on this show Sirens on Netflix, it kept me up late as the hook always makes you want to watch the next episode. Great plots and subplots, reminds me of a few RP SL!”

So hooked on this show Sirens on Netflix, it kept me up late as the hook always makes you want to watch the next episode. Great plots and subplots, reminds me of a few RP SL! pic.twitter.com/4ElVL5zcte — Dark Hero Writer (@DarkHeroWriter) May 25, 2025

Another tweeted, “Simoooone! Complete whiplash trying to process the last 15 mins of of the final episode.” A third said, “#Sirens is a great show. The last episode is so good #SirensNetflix.”

Simoooone! Complete whiplash trying to process the last 15 mins of of the final episode #SirensNetflix #Sirens pic.twitter.com/LCsLRXlLx7 — Ali.Ever (@crypto_AliEver) May 24, 2025

With a solid 73 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.8 rating on IMDb, Sirens is sitting firmly in the middle of love it or hate it territory.

