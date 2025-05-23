Alright, I’m just gonna say it, Sirens didn’t just drop a twist, it flipped the entire damn script. And that final shot of Simone in that ethereal silk gown, staring out from Cliff House like she owns the whole island? That wasn’t just an ending. That was a declaration. Simone didn’t just survive, she conquered. But at what cost?

Simone Didn’t Fall — She Chose To Rise (Even If It Meant Breaking A Few Hearts)

From the first episode, I felt like Simone was this fragile, wounded bird flapping around in a world built for sharks. And then… she became one. When Kiki fired her over those messy photos with Peter—yes, the same Peter who initiated the kiss, let’s not forget, Simone could’ve packed her bags, gone back to Buffalo, and slipped back into obscurity. But nah. She made a choice.

She didn’t just want out of her miserable past, she wanted into something better. Cliff House. The legacy. The power. The safety net that comes with wealth, even if it’s all hanging on Peter’s whims. She clawed her way into Peter’s world like it was her final shot at peace. Was it love? Probably not. It was survival dressed up as romance. And honestly, I can’t even blame her.

Because let’s be real, Buffalo meant returning to a neglectful father, to a family that couldn’t protect her, to trauma that still owned her shadow. Cliff House? That was her rebirth. And maybe it’s uncomfortable, maybe even a little monstrous, but you tell me what choice you’d make if the world never handed you one to begin with.

Peter Kell: Sneaky Villain or Just Another Rich Man Playing God?

Now let’s talk about Peter. On the surface? Charming, unbothered, strolling around in Crocs with a yachtload of inherited confidence. But under that polite facade? This man is the definition of covert villainy. I mean, the power moves are so subtle they almost look like kindness. Letting Michaela go when she threatens him? Kicking her out while spinning it like it’s for the best? Cold-blooded.

Peter never had to scream or threaten. He just wielded his power like a silk glove lined with steel. He’s not some cartoonish bad guy, you don’t hate him outright. That’s what makes him dangerous. He’s the guy who gets away with it because he’s just “so polite.”

And don’t even get me started on how he uses motherhood as a measuring stick for a woman’s worth. Michaela was discarded not because she failed him, but because she didn’t fit his narrative. No children, no legacy, no use. And Jocelyn? Vanished after a failed attempt at clinging to beauty. The show may flirt with Greek mythology, but Peter is no god, he’s the high priest of privilege, and everyone else is disposable.

Did Simone Win? Or Did She Just Stop Losing?

Simone standing alone at the end? That wasn’t a happy ending, it was a power move wrapped in silk and silence. She’s not Cinderella, folks. She’s Odysseus coming home from war — scarred, hardened, and willing to lie her way into peace.

Do I think she and Peter are “in love”? No. I think she saw the house, title, and freedom and made a cold calculation. She’s lived too long in survival mode to believe in fairy tales. But she does believe in herself now. And that’s what makes her dangerous and thrilling.

So no, Simone isn’t a monster. She’s the byproduct of a world that told her she’d never be enough. And when she finally got the chance, she rewrote the rules. She may not be the hero you cheer for. But she damn well earned the view from that balcony.

