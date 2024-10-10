Searchlight Pictures has launched the official trailer for A Complete Unknown, the highly anticipated biopic of Bob Dylan. Timothée Chalamet steps into the shoes of the legendary singer, and from the trailer, it looks like he has gotten into the character’s skin.

The film chronicles Dylan’s journey from a young music enthusiast to a global superstar while focusing on the controversy that erupted when the singer switched his music style from folk to electric rock.

A Complete Unknown Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Shines in this Bob Dylan Biopic

The trailer begins with Bob Dylan, a young and budding artist from Minnesota who arrives in New York. The visuals are backed by Chalamet’s rendition of the ‘Girl From the North Country’ hit track. Dylan then grows close with fellow folk singer Joan Baez, played by Monica Barbaro, and the two share some adorable moments together, including their duet performance at the Monterey Folk Festival in 1963.

Sylvie Russo, portrayed by Elle Fanning, enters the scene, spicing things up and forming a love triangle with Dylan and Baez. Russo is a fictionalized version of the singer’s girlfriend, Suze Rotolo. Dylan is then seen growing in the industry with his talent but feels annoyed about being stereotyped as a folk singer. To change the fans’ perception, he moves to electric rock and plays ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ on an electric guitar.

Dylan’s reinvention divides fans, as some laud his new style, while others call him a traitor for ditching his folk roots. The trailer is intense and gripping and offers a peek into the rollercoaster life of Bob Dylan. To watch the entire journey of the renowned singer, you need to head to the theaters to catch A Complete Unknown on December 25th, 2024. Meanwhile, check out the trailer below:

Directed by James Mangold, the movie also stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman, Norbert Leo Butz as Alan Lomax, Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie, P. J. Byrne as Harold Leventhal, and Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth.

According to Searchlight Pictures’ official synopsis, A Complete Unknown follows “19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts—his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation—culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.”

