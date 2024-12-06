The Kardashian-Jenners are one of the most followed and scrutinized families worldwide. They’ve faced it all, from their fashion and sibling drama to their fashion sense and romantic relationships. They’re also massive moneymakers, but Kris Jenner was in a crunch not so long ago.

Kris, the family matriarch and manager of most Kar-Jenner sisters, has been the mastermind behind their elevation to the spotlight. Over the past few years, the 69-year-old has been dating Corey Gamble and financing some of his lifestyle. Here’s everything we know about the cutdown he reportedly faced from Jenner around two months ago.

When Kris Jenner Reportedly Cut Down Boyfriend Corey Gamble’s Allowance

As per Life & Style magazine, Kris Jenner faced financial strains around early October this year, so she decided to cut down on Gamble’s allowance. The source claimed, “She’s freaking out about her bank balance shrinking and had to make cuts somewhere.” They added, “Slashing Corey’s allowance was the logical next step.”

The insider also claimed that reducing Jenner’s expensive stash of wine was out of the question for her, so she took the next step. According to the report, Corey Gamble, a talent manager, has been on the socialite’s payroll for over 10 years. He allegedly took hundreds of grand a month and “getting carte blanche on credit cards totaling a million.”

Changes In Corey Gamble’s Lifestyle Post Reported Cut By Kris Jenner

With the pay cut implemented by Jenner, his salary reportedly went from a hundred grand to $10k a month. In addition, the source claimed he now has to ask permission to use Jenner’s credit cards. The list doesn’t end just yet. Gamble’s cash advances were also cut short due to the strain.

The insider alleged, “It’s pretty insulting for a guy who was used to getting everything he wanted.” The report mentioned how Gamble enjoyed various luxuries, including driving Jenner’s luxury cars and splurging on gold chains. With the financial cuts, his luxury lifestyle has taken a hit.

To conclude it all, the source claimed that though it was Jenner who had been freaking out about money, “Corey’s the one who feels the brunt of it.” While there are plenty of speculations, there is no official confirmation. However, Jenner has been open about ensuring consistent success and a continuous cash flow as essential factors in life.

Kris Jenner’s Plans For The Kardashians

Meanwhile, another recent report by Life & Style claimed that Jenner wanted to keep the family’s popular docuseries The Kardashians running. The source alleged that this ensured steady finances while giving her complete and direct control over the finished product. The following season of the popular show is expected in 2025.

