The Salem, Illinois, based show has seen a flurry of dynamics in its long history. The new year has not brought the drama to halt whatsoever. Fans of the soap opera are excited for more but what do the writers have up their sleeves for the last two days of the year and the first three of the new year?

Here’s an overview of what to expect from the next week’s episodes. Other soap operas might have a few days of encore episodes but Days of Our Lives viewers have nothing to fret about. Since it streams on Peacock now, there will be a new episode each day of the week. Here’s what we know about the coming week’s slate of episodes and the drama they promise.

Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers

Monday, December 30

The upcoming week starts with Holly thwarting Tate and Sophia’s plans. How will they react to it and what mess will it lead to? When EJ finds himself in a bind, how will he figure a way out? On the other hand, Sophia has a few questions to ask of Ava. How will she respond? Lastly, Jada has an interesting proposal for Paulina. Will the latter accept or reject it?

Tuesday, December 31

The last day of the year features Rafe seeing an old enemy. Will all of his shock result in something? Sophia’s mother has a lot to say and she does so by reprimanding Tate. Will his reaction be what he expected? Doug III is open to lending a sympathetic ear to Holly. Will she unload her issues on him? Next, Paulina receives a warning from EJ. Will she heed it or do what she wants to instead? Brady finds out about a piece of news “that could change his life.” What could it be about and how will he react to it?

Wednesday, January 1

The first day of 2025 sees Alex and Stephanie securing dates for the eve of New Years. Meanwhile, Chanel and Johnny host a New Year’s Eve party. And Belle has a surprise for EJ. Jada “notices something different” when it comes to Rafe. What could it be? “Gabi is reluctant to join the party” but will she eventually relent and celebrate with the others?

Thursday, January 2

EJ has some flirting do with Belle while Chanel is busy confronting Johnny. On the other hand, Philip and Stephanie admit to something. What could it possibly be about? “JJ and Gabi take the next step in their relationship.” Will their story get a happily-ever-after or will it fizzle out later?

Friday, January 3

The week ends with Paulina supporting Chanel and Abe listening to what Johnny has to say. JJ and Gabi’s special moment is interrupted by Javi. How will they react to the disturbance? Lastly, Joy and Alex have an “awkward morning.” Will they wade through it successfully?

