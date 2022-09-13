Emmy Awards 2022 Records-Breaking Galore! Squid Games' Lee Jung-Jae & Hwang Dong-Hyuk's Win To Zendaya Winning Best Actress A 2nd Time

Advertisement

The 74th Emmy Awards aka Emmy Awards 2022 are done and dusted. The night saw some of the biggest and most-loved shows compete for TV’s most prestigious awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Monday night. While Succession took home the ‘Best Drama’ award, the night saw some records being broken.

For the unversed, the Emmy is considered one of the four major American awards for performing arts and entertainment – EGOT. The others that make it are the Grammy – for music, the Oscar aka the Academy Award – for films, and the Tony – for stage theatre.

Advertisement

While The White Lotus won the most awards at Emmy Awards 2022 – 10, Zendaya-led Euphoria & South Korean hit drama Squid Game tied for second place with 6 wins each. Scroll below to know some of the records this year’s Emmys made and broke.

Primetime Emmy Awards Records

DRAMA

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae became the first South Korean Actor to win in this category, winning for “Squid Game” (& also the first actor of Asian descent to do so)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya became the youngest person ever (26) to win in the leading acting categories two times, winning for “Euphoria” (she previously won for the first season of “Euphoria” in 2020 and became the youngest recipient of the award at the age of 24)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first South Korean to win in this category with “Squid Game”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) became only the second black woman in history to win in this category, 34 years after the first winner – Jacké Harry who won for “227” in 1987

LIMITED SERIES, COMPETITION & VARIETY

Outstanding Competition Program

Lizzo is halfway on her way to EGOT after winning the Emmy as a producer of her show “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” in addition to having 3 Grammy Awards

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“SNL” extended two of its records – the most wins & the most consecutive wins in this category (previously 5, now 6)

ADDITIONAL RECORDS

“SNL” passed their record for the most Primetime Emmys won by a television series (previously 86, after this year’s ceremony – 87)

Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards Records

Records that were broken at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards that took place on the 3rd and 4th of September:

Outstanding Host of a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul Charles extended two of his records – most wins of the Outstanding Host of a Reality or Competition Program (currently 7) & most consecutive wins of the Outstanding Host or a Reality or Competition Program (currently 7)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye broke its tie with Shark Tank (4) and became the sole record holder of the most wins in this category (currently 5) & also the sole record holder of the most consecutive wins in the category (5)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele came a step closer to EGOT – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar & Tony, winning for her special “Adele: One Night Only” (she has won 15 Grammy Awards, 1 Oscar & she has been nominated for 3 Emmys in total – one Daytime Emmy & 2 Primetime Emmys, winning her first this year)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Eminem came a step closer to EGOT, winning for the “SuperBowl Halftime Show 2022” alongside performers Mary J.Blige, Snoop Dog, 50 Cent, Dr Dre & Kendrick Lamar (he has won 15 Grammy Awards, 1 Oscar, and this was his first Emmy nomination)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr came a step closer to EGOT, winning as producers of the docuseries “The Beatles: Get Back” (McCartney has won 18 Grammys, Starr has won 9 Grammys, and both have won 1 Oscar)

Outstanding Narrator

Barack Obama won his first Emmy Award for Netflix’s “Our Great National Parks”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Life Below Zero broke their tie with the Deadliest Catch and became the most awarded program in the category (6 wins)

Feel free to reach out if you have any questions and please credit VegasInsider.com if you decide to use our information. Thank you!

Must Read: ‘Ted Lasso’ Star Jason Sudeikis On Bagging Emmy Award: “I’m Truly Surprised & Flattered”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram