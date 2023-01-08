Hollywood actor who has won the hearts of millions of fans with his portrayal as the God Of Thunder, aka Thor, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is undoubtedly one of the most handsome men around the world, and no wonder women go weak on their knees whenever he appears on the screen. Now, imagine you are a reporter, and he crashes your live telecast and indulges in reading the news! Whoa! That would be the luckiest day for the journalists ever.

For the unversed, the Extraction actor won the title of S*xiest Man Alive in 2014, and many, including those in Hollywood, would agree that he is truly a Godly-looking man. Back in 2021, he crashed one of the weekend episodes of the Australian news channel 9Now.

The video shows the Australian TV host Lauren Philips opening the weather report on The Today Show, but soon Chris Hemsworth takes over and started reporting about the sun and rain across Australia. The TV host also revealed later that the Thor actor was quite interested in reading the weather report and gaining experience with her. The Australian reporter was in Scone, which is also known as the horse capital of the country, as she wanted to have horses in her report and be visible in the background.

Instead of horses, she got Chris Hemsworth in the frame and with her to read the weather forecast! Like how lucky can one get! It was truly an amazing moment for the reporter, and the anchors’ reactions were equally priceless. The hosts back at the studio, Richard Wilkins and Rebecca Maddern were also surprised when Hemsworth appeared on the site. As per reports, he was there visiting organisations which are in conservation works.

Check out the clip below:

Chris Hemsworth was last seen in Thor Love and Thunder, where he once again reprised the role of the Asgardian God of Thunder once again was united with Natalie Portman after Thor: Dark World.

