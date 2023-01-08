Marvel Studio’s Avenger series was one of the most loved franchises all over the world. The series brought together several characters like Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), and many more.

However, today we will take you back in time when the cast of Avengers: Infinity War appeared on just about every major American talk show promoting their film. They also appeared on Conan O’Brien’s show where Anthony’s bit of food-for-thought jokes left everyone in splits.

Back in 2018, when the cast of Avengers: Infinity War appeared as guests, the host, and comedian Conan O’Brien asked them who among the men is the most attractive. Although the question may look simple, soon it turned into an awkward, yet hilarious, comparison of the men of the MCU to different meats.

Anthony Mackie said, “I think it’s an overall consensus of sexiness, it’s just about what you like. Some people like pork chops, some people like T-bone, you know what I mean? I mean, some people, you know, vegetarian, some people like a steak.”

His comparison of bodies to food items left the host and Scarlett Johansson confused. The Black Widow actress asked, “What are you talking about?” Chris Pratt intervened and explained what the Falcon actor is trying to say.

Pratt said. “We are comparing our bodies to food items, who is the most attractive and it’s like, you know, saying what’s the best thing on the menu? Basically, we’re beefcakes.”

While the guys kept on comparing themselves to various types of meat and which one is the better selection. Scarlett Johansson explained that it was conversations like this that made her glad to no longer be the lone woman in the cast.

Johansson said, “See why I was so happy when more female characters were introduced into the universe? It used to be like this all day every day. I’m a wagyu steak, I’m a pork chop, like, I’m going to kill myself. It was all beef, all the time.”

Of course, Johansson’s torment wasn’t over. Mackie had ideas on what food item Johansson is compared to the rest of the cast as well. “Scarlett is definitely a sweet potato” Mackie’s statement left everyone in splits. He then added, “That’s the healthy carb. You give intertwined. You’re high in fiber. Geez, you taste better with brown sugar and butter on you.”

Watch the hilarious video below:

