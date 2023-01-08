Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss is one of the most popular faces in the Modelling industry. She rose to fame in the early 1990s as part of the heroin-chic fashion trend. However, now she is in the headlines for a different reason. Scroll down to know more.

After Hailey Bieber, Kate is receiving massive backlash after recent reports revealed she signed up a daughter of a famous pal to her modeling agency. The report comes at a time when Nepo Baby debate in Hollywood is at its peak.

As per the Daily Mail report, the new recruit is 17-year-old Bliss Chapman who is the daughter of model-turned-nutritionist Rosemary Ferguson and the artist Jake Chapman and ex-girlfriend of Cruz Beckham. Looking at this, Kate Moss seemingly ignored the debate and took a decision to recruit Bliss in her modeling agency which would affect her image in the public forum.

Bliss is the half-sister to Elfie Reigate who was also the debut signing of the Kate Moss Agency. Chapman was even the bridesmaid to Kate in her marriage with Jamie Hince in 2011.

It is also worth pointing out that this is not the first time that Kate Moss got embroiled in this controversy. Previously, her half-sister Lottie Moss’ comment on Lilly Allen became a very hot topic of conversation sometime earlier. She took to her Twitter account to present her take on nepotism which welcomed a horde of criticism from her fans.

She wrote, “I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful – obviously, it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn’t fair – if you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything! So instead of being negative about other people’s success go and try and create your own!”

Her comments persuading the people to do something on their own instead of complaining about star kids didn’t please the fans. Her success was attributed to her connection with her half-sister Kate Moss. A series of tweets followed the debate further.

