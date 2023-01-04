After fighting with on screen villains from outer galaxies and now multiversal creatures, the earth’s mightiest heroes require vacations to refresh their personal lives. Unlike their own characters, the Avengers actors can not just fly to their favorite destination and enjoy it with their families. They have to look for all the basic arrangements just like other human beings and consider elements like travel expenses. So what if someone is a god and the former king of Asgard, still had to arrange for all the plane tickets, fuel costs, lodging and other expenses to take out their family for a outing.

After the success of Thor Love and Thunder, the MCU star Chris Hemsworth reportedly went on a Christmas holiday with his wife Elsa Pataky, and their three kids to Fiji. Amongst the sandy beaches with nearby villas and beautiful-looking water, the family was accompanied by a close friend. The group stayed at a private resort on the island of Tavarua and paid a heavy amount of money for beautiful surroundings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by Daily Mail published on cinemablend, the average cost for a seven-night stay costs around $6,000. While your wallet might be screaming, Chris Hemsworth reportedly spend a whopping $30,000 for the entire week for the five members of the family. The vacation at the private resort off the coast of Fiji has given vacation goals for the internet world and Elsa Pataky left no chance to flaunt her vacation on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapataky)

Elsa Pataky called the island their “favourite island” and captioned a series of photos by saying, “Merry Christmas to all from our favourite island!! 🎄🎅🏼Feliz Navidad a todos desde nuestra isla favorita!!”. The photo of Pataky and Hemsworth kissing by a palm tree, with Hemsworth wearing a Santa Claus hat and Pataky wearing pink bikini got everyone calling it as #VacationGoals.

Must Read: Hailey Bieber Once Saved Herself From A N*p-Slip By Choosing Pasties On Her B**bs While Donning A Sheer Rhinestone Br*lette Looking Regal As Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News