Maintaining friendships can be hard sometimes. Especially when you belong to the same genre or field. Once considered to be best friends, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and Mysterio actor Jake Gyllenhaal are reportedly no longer friends. Both the actors met on the sets of the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life and their bromance became public.

Not to forget the iconic meme that Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal gave along with the Wolverine star Hugh Jackman. The meme featured all three of them where Ryan was standing in the middle with a displeased look while the latter two laughed on. Read on to find out more about how their friendship fell apart.

According to a report by Radar Online, the friendship between Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal has reached its conclusion where they are reportedly no longer on talking terms. An insider told the outlet, “Jake and Ryan have gone their separate ways. It’s sad because they used to be so close.”

The source later explained the fallout and said, “It’s a scratcher for their mutual friends,”. There was no competition between the two Hollywood A-Listers. “It’s rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary and there’s no competition”, adds the source.

Despite being a huge MCU stars, the source continues and says, “Ryan was something of a mentor to Jake back then.” The same report also states that due to their personal lives, Ryan is reportedly parting his ways with him. Where Ryan is expecting a fourth baby and Jack is single, which can be speculated as one of the reasons for their fallout.

However, Ryan Reynolds will be coming up with his third Deadpool movie with Hugh Jackman reprising the role of Wolverine. On the other hand, after Spider-Man: Homecoming, nothing much has been talked about Jake Gyllenhaal in the MCU.

Are you disappointed with MCU stars Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal ending their bromance? Let us know your thoughts!

