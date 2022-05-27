The thriller ‘On The Line’ which stars Oscar winner actor-director Mel Gibson is set for late 2022 release after its US rights were secured by Saban Films.

In the film, Gibson portrays a radio host confronted by a hostile caller, reports Deadline.

In ‘On The Line’, the anonymous caller threatens to kill the host’s entire family while he is on air. To save his loved ones, the radio host has to play a survival game over the course of one night and the only way to win is to find out the identity of the criminal.

As per ‘Deadline’, ‘On The Line’ featuring Mel Gibson is director, writer and producer Romuald Boulanger’s second feature following his 2020 debut ‘Connectes’.

‘On The Line’ also stars Kevin Dillon, Enrique Arce, William Moseley, and Nadia Fares. The film is currently in post-production, with Saban Films planning a November 2022 release.

‘On The Line’ has been produced by Boulanger on behalf of his company R-Lines Productions, Robert Ogden Barnum, and Marc Frydman. Pierre Caravano serves as executive producer alongside Three Point Capital’s Ali Jazayeri and David Gendron, BondIt’s Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor, Caliwood Pictures’ Jina Panebianco and Wesley Sierk, and Joseph Panebianco.

